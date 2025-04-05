No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Drops First Game of Season to No. 2 UNC
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (13-1, 6-1 ACC) women’s lacrosse team suffered its first loss of the season 12-11 to the No. 2 UNC Tar Heels (12-0, 7-0 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead within the first five minutes of the opening quarter. Devon Russell started the scoring in the first 45 seconds followed by goals from Mia Mascone, Emma LoPinto, and Maria Themelis.
The Tar Heels cut their deficit in half down the stretch with scores from Marissa White and Caroline Godine, however Boston College tacked on an additional goal by Mascone with 2:09 to go to give itself a 5-2 lead after the first 15 minutes of play.
UNC had an explosive second quarter, outscoring Boston College 4-2 which included three straight to tie the contest. The Tar Heels recorded goals from Olivia Vergano, Chloe Humphrey, Kiley Mottice, and Eliza Osburn.
The Eagles put up a pair of goals in the second from Rachel Clark and Mascone to hold the 7-6 lead heading into halftime.
The second half was a back-and-forth battle that the Tar Heels came out on top of.
Coming out of the break, UNC struck first to retie the game with a score from Kate Levy. The Eagles responded with a goal from Mckenna Davis while also recording goals from Driscoll and Clark in the quarter.
UNC’s Humphrey and Addison Pattillo also had goals in the third to knot the game up at 9 going into the final quarter.
Clark opened the fourth with a goal for Boston College, one of two in the quarter for the senior, but the Tar Heels broke away after scoring three straight goals, a pair from Godine and one from Osburn.
With the loss, Boston College snaps a 21-game win streak which dates back to 2024.
Next up, Boston College hosts the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon. Face-off is set for noon ET on ESPNU.