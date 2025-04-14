BC Bulletin

Former Alabama and Michigan forward Sam Walters has reportedly been in contact with the Eagles coaching staff this week.

Mason Woods

Michigan forward Sam Walters (24) attempts a free throw against Cleveland State during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
Michigan forward Sam Walters (24) attempts a free throw against Cleveland State during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Boston College basketball, despite a disappointing 2024-25 season, has been active in the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season. So far, Earl Grant and his staff have managed to land two players out of the portal: Center Boden Kapke and forward Aidan Shaw.

This weekend, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports, the Eagles were in contact with yet another transfer prospect: Sam Walters from Michigan

A 6-foot-10, 200 lb. wing player, Walters was originally a 4-Star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He suited up in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama Crimson Tide as a freshman before transferring to Michigan for his sophomore season.

In two years of college hoops, the Florida native has averaged 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds a game while playing just over 12 minutes per contest.

While he has seen a bit of a slow start to his collegiate career, Walters is a skilled shooter with the physical upside to also play inside when needed. He is a career 38.2 3-point shooter that has shown flashes of his ability to not only slash to the basket, but back down defenders in the paint.

The Eagles finished 12-19 last year, so the addition of talent such like Walters could make a massive difference in the 2025-26 season.

