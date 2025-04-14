Boston College Men's Basketball In the Mix for 4-Star Transfer Prospect, The Rundown: April 14, 2025
Boston College basketball, despite a disappointing 2024-25 season, has been active in the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season. So far, Earl Grant and his staff have managed to land two players out of the portal: Center Boden Kapke and forward Aidan Shaw.
This weekend, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports, the Eagles were in contact with yet another transfer prospect: Sam Walters from Michigan
A 6-foot-10, 200 lb. wing player, Walters was originally a 4-Star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He suited up in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama Crimson Tide as a freshman before transferring to Michigan for his sophomore season.
In two years of college hoops, the Florida native has averaged 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds a game while playing just over 12 minutes per contest.
While he has seen a bit of a slow start to his collegiate career, Walters is a skilled shooter with the physical upside to also play inside when needed. He is a career 38.2 3-point shooter that has shown flashes of his ability to not only slash to the basket, but back down defenders in the paint.
The Eagles finished 12-19 last year, so the addition of talent such like Walters could make a massive difference in the 2025-26 season.
Today's Schedule:
Men's Golf at the Shark Invitational in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Eagles Results:
Baseball: Boston College 4, Notre Dame 3
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
139 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College landed a commitment on Sunday from 2026 QB DJ Bordeaux.
- Former Eagles pitcher Michael King pitched a complete game shutout for the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
- Boston College wideout Lewis Bond was featured in a social media post from Boston College Football. Take a look below.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Is that what some people say? Rich kids? My daughter goes to school here; I know that's not the case.”- Jim O'Brien
Special Media:
