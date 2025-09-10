Boston College Basketball Adds Professional Experience to 2025 Recruiting Class
Earl Grant and the Boston College basketball staff received some excellent news this week on the recruiting trail.
Despite each of the Eagles' 2025 signees having already enrolled for the upcoming season, Boston College added another member to the class on Wednesday, landing a commitment from European prospect Marko Radunovic, according to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.
Hailing from Montenegro, Radunovic previously suited up for KK Podgorica Bemax of the Montenegrin First League, the top professional basketball division in the nation. His team also competed in the second division of the Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA).
Radunovic also competed for the Montenegrin national team in the European Championship U20, and across his stints in all three leagues, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged just over 10 points per game with 5.4 rebounds.
He is a lengthy, athletic forward that can both shoot and drive to the hoop effectively. In the video below, shared to Instagram, Radunovic's full skillset is on display as he shoots, drives and also utilizes his vision to find teammates for open looks.
The European prospect is the Eagles' fourth member of the 2025 class, joining Akbar Waheed, Jack Bailey and Caleb Steger. As of now, all of Boston College's other signees from the class have already enrolled and spent some time on the practice court, so Radunovic may take a bit of time to adjust, but his upside looks to be worth waiting for.
Alongside the three signees, the Eagles also welcomed four transfer portal prospects, meaning Radunovic is now the eighth new addition to this year's team. After a disappointing end to last season, missing out on the tournament with a 12-19 record, Boston College is looking to bounce back in a major way in 2025.
2025 Basketball Commits
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
- PF Marko Radunovic, 6-foot-6 - Montenegro (Committed 09/10/2025)
2025 Transfer Portal Additions
- PF Aidan Shaw, 6-foot-9, 210 lbs. - Transferred from Missouri on April 1, 2025
- C Boden Kapke, 6-foot-11, 230 lbs. - Transferred from Butler on April 12, 2025
- SF Jason Asemota, 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. - Transferred from Baylor on April 18, 2025
- PG Chase Forte, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Transferred from South Dakota on May 3, 2025