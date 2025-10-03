Boston College Adds Elite Point Guard Trey Beamer to 2026 Class
Earl Grant and the Boston College men's basketball staff have been active on the recruiting trail this summer and throughout the early part of the fall, lining up visits and extending offers to talented prospects from the 2026 class.
This week, the Eagles' efforts began to finally pay off as Boston College landed its first commitment, adding 4-Star point guard Trey Beamer from IMG Academy in Florida to the class.
He made his announcement on Friday, choosing the Eagles over Mississippi State, USF, Maryland and Virginia Tech.
Standing at 6-foot-1, 160 lbs, Beamer is ranked as the No. 9 point guard in the nation and the No. 14 player overall in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He is originally from Virginia, where he suited up for Carlisle High School before transferring to aforementioned IMG Academy ahead of his senior season.
As a junior for Carlisle, Beamer averaged 25.5 points per game on 60% shooting from the floor and 40% shooting from three. He also added nearly six rebounds and four assists per game as well.
He is an explosive athlete with the ability to both drive to the basket and shoot from beyond the arc effectively. While he may need to develop his game a bit on the defensive end, Beamer is a high ceiling prospect that looks to be a game changing threat offensively.
While there is still plenty of work to do on securing a strong 2026 recruiting class for Grant and the staff, adding a player like Beamer is a massive step in the right direction for a program that has struggled a bit on the recruiting trail in recent years.
Boston College added four commitments in the 2025 class, and finished as the No. 68 ranked team in the nation, and the No. 15 team in the ACC, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. With the addition of Beamer, the Eagles look to have a bit of a headstart on the rest of the conference which features just six other teams with a commit.
2026 Boston College Basketball Commits
- PG Trey Beamer, 6-foot-1, 160 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 10/2/2025)
2025 Basketball Commits
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
- PF Marko Radunovic, 6-foot-6 - Montenegro (Committed 09/10/2025)