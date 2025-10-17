Boston College Among Finalists for Elite 2026 SF Alex Egbuonu
Boston College basketball has struggled a bit in recent years under now fourth year head coach Earl Grant. Since taking over in 2021, the former College of Charleston coach has compiled a 61-72 record and failed to make the NCAA Tournament in each of his first four years.
Now, as the Eagles are set to enter his fifth season, there looks to be a bit of excitement around the program in regard to the recruiting trail.
Boston College has already landed one of its highest rated prospects in program history this cycle in 4-Star point guard Trey Beamer, and now the Eagles look to potentially be closing in on another extremely highly touted prospect.
4-Star small forward Alex Egbuonu from Lawrence Academy in Groten, Mass. officially announced his top schools on Thursday and named Boston College as one of his finalists, according to Joe Tipton of Rivals.
He included the Eagles among Auburn, Stanford, Villanova and Marquette. Egbuonu has been in Chestnut Hill once this fall, making the trip on September 12.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 220 lbs., Egbuonu is a physically impressive prospect that can dominate on both ends of the floor. While he may need to develop a bit in terms of his offensive consistency, the Mass. native is strong defender with the physicality to match up with both forwards and centers.
The Eagles currently hold just a single commit in the 2026 recruiting class, but have been active in extending offers and, apparently, attracting premium talent. Earlier this week, Boston College even began turning some attention to the 2027 class, lining up a visit with 4-Star guard Josh Rivera, and extending a scholarship offer to 3-Star forward Declan Griffiths.
Boston College Basketball Visitors
September 12, 2025 (official) - 2026 SF Alex Egbuonu, 6-foot-6, 220 lbs. - Groton, Mass.
October 11, 2025 (unofficial) - 2027 SG Josh Rivera, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - White Plains, New York
October 11, 2025 (unofficial) - 2027 SF Declan Griffiths, 6-foot-6, 170 lbs. - Avon, Connecticut
2026 Boston College Basketball Commits
- PG Trey Beamer, 6-foot-1, 160 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 10/2/2025)
2025 Basketball Commits
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
- PF Marko Radunovic, 6-foot-6 - Montenegro (Committed 09/10/2025)