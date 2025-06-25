Boston College Defensive Back Chirps Back At Thomas Castellanos: The Rundown
After former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos voiced his criticisms of the BC football program and head coach Bill O'Brien earlier this week, a current Eagle took to social media to clap back.
The former BC signal caller participated in an interview with On3 Sports where sounded off on his relationship with O'Brien and his thoughts on the program.
Castellanos claimed that last year, he felt like he dominated the ACC by himself, and had little to no help from his teammates. Obviously, Martinez had a different opinion on the matter.
Get your popcorn ready, folks.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's hockey forward Abby Newhook was selected fifth overall by the Boston Fleet in last night's PWHL draft.
- The Boston College football program landed a massive commitment in a very literal sense of the word yesterday.
- Bill O'Brien kept the recruitment train rolling with another defensive tackle commitment yesterday afternoon.
