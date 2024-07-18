Boston College Earns Prestigious Honor With Draft Selections, The Rundown: July 18, 2024
Boston College athletics have had a stellar 2024 so far with picking up big-time recruits in multiple sports, making an appearance in the Frozen Four, and winning a national championship in women’s lacrosse, just to name a few.
However, the school has also made history this year as it is one of two colleges in the country to have at least one draft pick in all four major sports in the United States.
Both the NFL and MLB drafts had a pair of Eagles selected. In the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals drafted cornerback Elijah Jones in the third round (No. 90 overall pick) and the Detroit Lions selected offensive lineman Christian Mahogany in the sixth round (No. 210). As for MLB, outfielder Cameron Leary was picked by the Oakland Athletics as the first selection in the tenth round (No. 286) and right-handed pitcher John West was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 12th round (No. 374).
In the NBA, forward/center Quinten Post was drafted as the No. 52 overall pick by the Golden State Warriors, while the NHL had a trio of Eagles get selected, Dean Letourneau as the No. 25 overall pick (first round) by the Boston Bruins, Teddy Stiga as the No. 55 overall pick by the Nashville Predators, and Will Skahan as the No. 65 overall pick by the Utah Hokey Club, both second rounders.
- Class of 2026 guard Emily McDonald received an offer from the Boston College women’s basketball program.
- Boston College men’s basketball picked up its second class of 2025 commitment on Tuesday which places the Eagles at No. 8 overall and No. 3 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings.
- The Boston College men’s hockey team is set to host Harvard on Jan. 14 during the upcoming season. The matchup against the Crimson is one of two that have been officially released. The Eagles will also host Western Michigan on Oct. 26. Boston College has yet to put out its full schedule for the 2024-25 season.
