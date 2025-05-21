Boston College Finding Early Success On The Recruiting Trail, The Rundown: May 21, 2025
According to several experts in the recruiting field, Boston College is among several schools who are "punching above their weight" right now in the high school ranks.
This report comes squarely off the back of Boston College breaking into the top 20 recruiting classes of the 2026 cycle with one four star already committed and several highly rated three star recruits annoucning their commitment, as well.
The class is highlighted by edge rusher Mason Leak and quarterback D.J. Bordeaux, who both commited to the Eagles with several other high-ranking offers in hand.
Today's Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at Women's Fleet Race National Championship | St. Mary's City, Md.
Eagles Results:
Baseball: Boston College 5, Notre Dame 4
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
101 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College baseball's Kyle Wolff had the moment every player dreams of in the first round of the ACC Tournament against Notre Dame. The Eagles downed the Irish via a final score of 5-4. The game persisted late into the night, wrapping up well after midnight on the east coast.
- Multiple Boston College football players graduated from Boston College on Monday.
- Boston College women's lacrosse is asking fans to wear neon for the Eagles' semifinals matchup against Northwestern at Gillette Stadium on Friday evening.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"I can't tell you how much I respected Mike [Holovak] … When Mike was named general manager (1989), he brought stability to the Oilers at a time when we didn't have very much. He didn't care how tall you were or how fast you were. He just wanted to know if you could play football. It was never about him; it was always about the Oilers. He didn't care about his ego or his legacy, he just wanted to make us better. And he did.”- Bruce Matthews
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social