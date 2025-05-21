No. 14 Seed Boston College Baseball Keeps Season Alive With Win Over No. 11 Notre Dame in ACC Tournament
The No. 14-seeded Boston College Eagles (27-28, 11-19 ACC) baseball team kept its season alive with a 5-4 win over the No. 11-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish (32-21, 14-16 ACC) in the first round of the ACC Tournament in the early hours of Wednesday.
Notre Dame’s offense started the game hot. The Fighting Irish got out to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double by first baseman Parker Brzustewicz and a sacrifice fly by second baseman Connor Hincks.
The Eagles responded in the top of the second and went in front 3-2 in the inning with a three-run home run by designated hitter Kyle Wolff.
Prior to the blast, second baseman Vince Cimini drew a two-out walk and left fielder Adam Magpoc hit a single to get on base.
Boston College extended its lead 4-2 in the third on a sacrifice bunt by catcher Gunnar Johnson to bring in center fielder Josiah Ragsdale from third.
Notre Dame battled back and scored two unanswered runs to tie the game.
The Fighting Irish cut its deficit to one run 4-3 in the fourth on a leadoff solo home run by shortstop Estevan Moreno and knotted the game at 4 in the sixth on a bases-loaded drawn walk by right fielder Brady Gumpf.
Left-handed pitcher AJ Colarusso started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, the junior went four innings and allowed six hits, three runs (all earned), walked one batter, and struck out five.
JD Ogden entered out of the bullpen and allowed one earned run on one hit, two walks, and a hit by pitch in 1.1 innings of work.
In the sixth, Ogden loaded up the bases prior to exiting the contest. Gavin Soares entered in the middle of the jam and got out of it with no additional damage after punching out a pair of batters.
Soares pitched the remainder of the game and gave up just one hit to Notre Dame which came with two outs in the tenth.
The two teams remained tied into extra innings. The Eagles broke it up and took the lead 5-4 in the tenth on an RBI single by third baseman Patrick Roche.
In the team’s last opportunity, Notre Dame put the game-tying run on first, but could not bring him home to extend the contest.
Next up, Boston College takes on No. 6-seeded Virginia in the second round of the ACC Tournament later Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network.