Boston College Football to Host '26 Linebacker For Official Visit, The Rundown: June 6, 2025
Boston College football has stayed hot on the recruiting trail for the start of summer.
Not only has the program hosted a handful of camps with more later in the month, but it is also holding official visits.
One of the prospects headed to Chestnut Hill this weekend for an official visit is class of 2026 linebacker Rocky Cummings.
Cummings is a product of Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, Calif. He is rated as a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports and is ranked No. 116 in linebackers and No. 114 in the state of Calif.
He received his offer from the Eagles on Jan. 21.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College field hockey has a home game scheduled against UMass on Sept. 12 for the upcoming season.
- Former Boston College men's hockey defenseman Steven Santini has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He played three seasons at Boston College from 2013-16.
- Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien spoke on the Eagles' deal with New Balance which was announced earlier in the week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“‘You have to get all good grades, and if you come home with one bad grade—that’s it. No more football, and that will be that.’”- Donovan Ezeiruaku’s mother Cindy
