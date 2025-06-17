Boston College Football Hosting 7 on 7 Tournament: The Rundown
Off the heels of its third camp of the summer, the Boston College Eagles football program will have another prospect event on Tuesday, a 7-on-7 tournament.
The tournament will be during the afternoon and evening and will let prospects show their skills to college coaches.
The tournament is the last one of the summer and the second-to-last event. The Eagles will also hold an Underclassmen Camp on Sunday, marking the final camp of the offseason.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Tuesday, June 17.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Monday, June 16.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
74 days.
Did You Notice?
- Three-star class of 2026 defensive lineman Alex Willis has committed to Georgia Tech over NC State and Boston College. Willis ranks No. 1,094 nationally, No. 113 in defensive linemen, and No. 132 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite
- The Boston College women’s basketball program shared photos from its first summer practice via social media on Monday.
- Former Boston College baseball head coach Eddie Pellagrini was a part of the 2025 class inducted into the New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association Hall of Fame earlier in the month.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I leave knowing that it is the right time to go. The book hasn’t closed, but it is time for me to start a new chapter.”- Jerry York retiring at 76
Special Media:
