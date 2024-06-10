Boston College Football Hosts Third Summer Camp, The Rundown: June 10, 2024
The Boston College football program held its third camp of the summer on Sunday, this time being a one-day camp for all positions.
Some of the participants in the event include class of 2026’s tight end/defensive end Will Maloof, defensive player Derek Durand, and quarterback AJ Robinson, class of 2027’s tight end Anthony Farhat and athlete Cade Cooper, and class of 2028 offensive tackle Cayden Blanchette.
Class of 2026 defensive back Rodney Thomas II received an offer while he was competing in the camp. Multiple other prospects who did not attend also received offers on Sunday including class of 2025 athletes Sean Poret and Myron Robinson, as well as class of 2028 defensive end/tight end Asher Ghioto.
- The Boston College baseball program picked up its latest commitment from the class of 2025 on Sunday afternoon.
- Former Boston College men’s basketball forward Jared Dudley is coaching in the 2024 NBA Finals as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. On Sunday, the Mavs lost Game 2 to the Boston Celtics 105-98 and remain winless in the best-of-seven series.
- Three-star class of 2025 safety Mason Ellens committed to Iowa State on Sunday and three-star offensive tackle Nelson McGuire III committed to Minnesota. Both prospects received offers from Boston College.
