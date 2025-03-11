Boston College Football Officially Announces Hiring of New DB Coach, The Rundown: March 11, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
In this story:
The Boston College Eagles football program has officially announced the hiring of Cory Robinson as its next defensive backs coach.
"Bringing experience and energy, welcome new Defensive Backs Coach Cory Robinson," said BC Football via X.
It was reported in February that the Eagles were targeting Robinson to become the next defensive backs coach, replacing Ray Brown, who was hired as the cornerbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the offseason.
Today's Schedule:
- Men's Golf: Boston College in Bandon Dunes Championship | Bandon, Ore. | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Merrimack | 3 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Men's Golf: Boston College in Bandon Dunes Championship- 6th Place (+29)
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
172 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College baseball recorded a series win over No. 23 Virginia over the weekend. The victory marked the first-ever series win at Virginia and the first series win against the Cavaliers since 2016. The Eagles took the opener 7-4 and finale 6-3 and lost the middle game 22-16.
- Boston College men's soccer starts its spring slate this weekend with a game at Hartford Athletic on Saturday. The match is one of five that the Eagles will play throughout March and April.
- Former Boston College men's basketball guard Jaeden Zackery received eight votes for the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award. Zackery spent three seasons in Chestnut Hill before transferring to Clemson last offseason.
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published |Modified