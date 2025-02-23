Report: Boston College Football Eyeing New Defensive Backs Coach
The Boston College football program’s coaching staff has already seen multiple changes in the offseason.
Most notably, the Eagles lost former defensive line coach Jeff Comissiong, who is now the D-Line coach at Lehigh, and former secondary coach Ray Brown, who was hired by the San Francisco 49ers to become their next cornerbacks coach.
Boston College also added a handful of new faces to the coaching staff which include Jordan Thomas as the D-Line coach, Jackson McSherry as the director of football business operations, and Ryan Finck as the assistant offensive line coach.
Now, O’Brien and Co., reportedly have their sights set on their next defensive backs coach.
According to a report from CBS Sports and 247Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz, Boston College is looking at Cory Robinson to join its staff.
“Boston College is targeting Cory Robinson for its defensive backs coach job, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports,” said Zenitz via X. “Was cornerbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. Previously worked for teams like Tennessee and Maryland in college and in the NFL with the Saints, where he helped New Orleans rank second in the NFL in pass defense in 2022 while working with standout players like Marshon Lattimore.”
If hired, Robinson would be the latest addition to a stacked coaching staff with NFL experience.
Other collegiate coaching stints Robinson has had include Toledo (2016) and Temple (2017) as the cornerbacks coach as well as the cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator for Rutgers in 2018.
Robinson is an alumnus of Central Connecticut State (‘09).