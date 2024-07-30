Boston College Football Players Volunteer With Community Servings, The Rundown: July 30, 2024
Several Boston College football players spent their Monday volunteering with Community Servings, an organization that helps deliver balanced food to people in Massachusetts and Rhode Island that suffer from critical illness.
Friends of the Heights, Boston College's NIL collective, shared photos from the day on social media.
"Huge shoutout to these players who took time out of their day to volunteer with @communityservings and witness firsthand the incredible impact of their mission," wrote Friends of the Heights.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
34 days.
- Multiple Boston College hockey players are currently competing in the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The two USA teams (white and blue) played on Monday against Sweden and Finland and won 3-0 and 2-0. For USA Blue, Ryan Leonard and James Hagens both scored goals, while Gabe Perreault tallied an assist. For USA White, Teddy Stiga scored a goal and Aram Minnetian tallied an assist.
- Three-star class of 2025 shooting guard Matthew Able has narrowed down his list of schools to eight, Baylor, Xavier, Northwestern, Michigan, Miami, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and Boston College.
- Wisconsin's offensive coordinator Phil Longo spoke highly of former Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin on Monday. "He's a long, rangy receiver. He's (also) ran really well. We'll push the ball to him in certain practices and see how he handles that. We're definitely happy to have him in this offense."
