Boston College Football Stays Active on Recruiting Trail Despite Two Game Skid, The Rundown: October 23, 2024

Oct 5, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles, looming from a two game skid after a promising start in football look to bounce back this weekend against a strong, but flawed Louisville team.

This week, the Eagles extended an offer to 2026 outside linebacker Terry Wiggins of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Wiggins, who stands at 6-foot-4, 205 lbs., holds offers from six other schools: Syracuse, Maryland, Cincinnati, Penn State, Pitt and Minnesota.

Sitting at 4-3 on the season now with two conference losses, the Eagles are likely out of the race for the ACC championship, but could still finish the season strong and land a spot in a major bowl game.

The Women's golf team wrapped up the Diamante Intercollegiate Tournament with a second place finish, just three strokes out of first place held by 32nd ranked Florida Gulf Coast University.

Junior Cynthia Zhang was the top performer for the Eagles, finishing the tournament 13-under par, which was just two shots off the lead.

No games scheduled.

Women's Golf: Finished second overall in the Diamante Intercollegiate, just three stroked behind first place.

12 Days

