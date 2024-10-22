Boston College Extends Offer to Class of 2026 Outside Linebacker
The Boston College Eagles extended an offer this week to Class of 2026 outside linebacker Terry Wiggins of Coatesville, Pennsylvania.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 205 lbs., Wiggins has great size for an outside linebacker with room to grow even more across his final two seasons of high school football.
The junior currently holds offers from six other schools: Syracuse, Maryland, Cincinnati, Penn State, Pitt and Minnesota.
Per his profile on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter, he runs a 4.63 second 40-yard dash and was 2nd team All-League as a sophomore in 2023.
If he were to commit to Boston College, Wiggins would become the seventh commitment of the class, joining Mac Fitzgerald (Catholic Memorial - West Roxbury, Mass.), Marcelino Antunes, Jr. (Catholic Memorial - West Roxbury, Mass.), Brady Bekkenhuis (Arlington - Arlington, Mass.), Corin Berry (Charter Oak - Covina, California), Dean Ruksnaitis (Williston Northampton School - Easthampton, Mass.) and Mason Leak (Bacon Academy - Colchester, Connecticut).
The Eagles are currently ranked 30th in the nation and fifth in the ACC for 2026.
Take a look at Wiggins' junior mid-season highlights here.