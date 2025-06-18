Boston College Football To Unveil New Uniforms Today: The Rundown
Recently, Boston College football made national headlines as it was announced that the university and New Balance have extended their apparel agreement to the gridiron.
BC will serve as the first FBS program to wear New Balance jerseys and apparel, which will replace the Adidas uniforms of prior seasons.
In a Twitter/X post yesterday, the Boston College football official account announced that the team's new jerseys will be unveiled today, which we will be reporting on here at Boston College On Si.
Additionally, the fact that the game jerseys will be unveiled this early before the season could also mean that they will be readily available in the newest installment of EA Sports College Football video game franchise. Only time will tell on that end, but it will certainly be interesting to see how New Balance stacks up next to the legacy football equipment manufacturers around the ACC.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Wednesday, June 18.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Tuesday, June 17.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
73 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College celebrated National Mascot Day in style via social media, honoring mascot Baldwin the Eagle.
- Plenty of players took to social media yesterday to showcase their success and tape from the Boston College 7-on-7 camp that took place, including 2028 wideout Jayden Fortes, who hauled in 10 touchdowns on the day.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Unknown Leahy Signed by Boston College”- Boston American
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social