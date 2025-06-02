Boston College Athletics and New Balance Extend Football Apparel Partnership
Boston College Athletics and New Balance have agreed to a new deal which includes BC’s football program in their comprehensive apparel agreement, according to a release on BCEagles.com.
The new deal goes into action immediately, as the Eagles will don New Balance-produced apparel, including official uniforms, and footwear for the 2025 college football season.
The New Balance-Boston College Athletics relationship goes back to April 2021, when the University’s Athletics Program and the footwear company, based out of Boston, Mass., agreed to the largest financial footwear and apparel agreement in school history.
With the addition of the football program, New Balance will provide footwear, apparel, and accessories for all 31 BC varsity sports.
“The extension into the football space strengthens the historic deal between Boston College and New Balance, which started four years ago,” the release says.
This addition to the BC Athletics’ apparel deal makes Boston College the first major NCAA football sponsorship for New Balance. Since June 2021, the football team has worn Adidas-produced football uniforms.
“Our players and staff are thrilled to represent two iconic brands - Boston College and New Balance,” BC football coach Bill O’Brien said. “Being the only power conference college football program to align with a cutting-edge organization like New Balance is a great opportunity that sets us apart.”
In addition to the release, BC Athletics posted a video via X and Instagram to highlight the partnership’s extension. The video entails scenes of the BC football locker room inside Alumni Stadium with an equipment manager prepping New Balance apparel for the team.