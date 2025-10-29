Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Calls Notre Dame Game a 'Guaranteed Opportunity': The Rundown
While admitting that this season hasn't been the year Boston College fans expected, Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien kept it candid in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. He said that the team has four more "guaranteed opportunities" ahead of them for wins, with Notre Dame being one of them.
While O'Brien is correct in the fact that there are four games still left on the schedule, two of thsoe teams currently sit inside the top 15 in the country according to the latest AP polls, with both expected to be around similar marks when the initial College Football Playoff Committee poll drops soon.
There are most definitely opportunities left on the schedule, but not all opportunities are made equal.
WInsipedia decided to remind fans what the least decade of Boston College and Notre Dame football games have looked like.
Notre Dame will travel to Alumni Stadium this weekend with quite the depleted trench crew, including absences all across the line of scrimmage, with many more players being listed as questionable. With the circumstances as they are, many would be right to wonder if Notre Dame views this game as a chance to rest up for a postseason run.
A kickoff time has been announced for Boston College Football's game against SMU. The powers that be have elected for a noon kickoff on ACC Network. SMU leads the all-time series between the two programs at 2-1 overall, with BC's only win coming back in 2023. Before that game, the two had only met once prior in 1986, where SMU won via a final score of 31-29.
While Eagle fans haven't been able to enjoy the Saturday product, the Friday Night Lights work of several BC recruits has been impressive to keep up with. Follow OnSI recruiting analyst Mason Woods to keep up with all of BC's moves on the recruiting trail.
