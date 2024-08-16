Boston College Hires New Director of Basketball Operations, The Rundown: August 16, 2024
The Boston College men’s basketball program has hired Tyler Futrell as its Director of Basketball Operations.
Futrell is a Boston College alumnus and worked for the program during the 2021-22 season as a graduate manager. Last season, he served as the event operations and facilities assistant at College of Charleston.
"I am really excited to have Tyler join our program. He has been a part of my staff in different capacities for six seasons," said Eagles head coach Earl Grant in the official press release. "Tyler is a very loyal person and has a great work ethic. He has always been a servant leader, doing all he can to make the players and staff members better. He has a bright future as an administrator and I look forward to welcoming him back to the Heights!"
Today's Schedule:
Field Hockey: Boston University at Boston College (Scrimmage) | 5 p.m. ET
Eagles Results:
Women's Soccer: Boston College 1, Jacksonville 0.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
17 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College and current Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano will miss a majority of the 2024 NFL season with a torn bicep. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team hopes he can return in December.
- The Boston College track & field and cross country program has hired Elisabeth Danis as an assistant coach. "Elisabeth came highly recommended from some of the most respected coaches in the NCAA. She brings valuable recruiting experience, a positive attitude and an enthusiasm to help us achieve the goals of this program. We are excited to add her to our staff,” said Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Pete Watson.
- Boston College commit Micah Amedee ranks No. 4 in MetroWest Daily News’ top Massachusetts high school football prospects in the class of 2025.
Special Media:
Check out our...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI