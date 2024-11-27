Boston College Hoops Wins Cayman Islands Classic, The Rundown: November 27, 2024
Head coach Earl Grant Boston College Eagles kept rolling on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands' Classic title game against Boise State, winning 63-61. This is the first time the Eagles have started the season 6-1 since 2018, when they finished just 14-17.
Senior guard Joshua Beadle was the hero of the evening, hitting the game winning three-point shot with just 2.2 second remaining in the game. He finished the night with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists. Also involved on the offensive end was fellow Senior Chad Venning, who put up an impressive 16 points on over 60% shooting. He also added a block and seven rebounds as well.
The Eagles move back home on Friday for a showdown with Dartmouth in the Conte Forum. The Big Green is just 2-3 through its first five games of the season, but comes into Chestnut Hill with some talented transfers that were suiting up for power five schools last season.
Boston College looks to improve to 7-1 this week ahead of league play which tips off against Wake Forest in less than two weeks on December 7th.
Today’s Schedule:
Volleyball: Boston College @ Clemson, 2:00 p.m. EST - Watch | Live Stats
Women's Basketball: Boston College v. Oregon State @ the Baha Mar Hoops Tournament in Nassau, Bahamas, 5:00 p.m. EST - Watch | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Men's Basketball: Boston College 63, Boise State 61
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
79 days
Did You Notice?
- Lauren Glaser was named rookie of the week by Hockey East this week.
- Boston College defensive coordinator Tim Lewis was honored by CBS Sports this week. He was named ACC coordinator of the week after the Eagles held the Tar Heels to just under 250 total yards.
- Boston College men's basketball raised their newest trophy after defeating Boise State. The Eagles won three straight games to secure the title.
- Senior defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku is now up to 13 sacks on the season after a stellar performance this past weekend. He is tied for second in the nation.