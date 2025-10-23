Eagles Commit Shares Eye Popping Senior Season Stats
3-Star defensive lineman Gavin Neil made his commitment to Boston College official in June of this year, and throughout his senior season has been an absolute game wrecker for Marian Catholic High School in Chicago, Heights Illinois.
Though his team has struggled a bit this season, compiling just a 2-6 record through eight games, the 6-foot-3, 285 lb. defensive lineman has been dominant.
He took to social media this week to share his stat line from his senior year thus far, and needless to say, it is quite impressive.
The future Eagles' defender has logged a whopping 25 tackles, 11.0 TFL's and 6.0 sacks, as well as two forced fumbles and two blocked field goals. He's got at least one tackle for loss in every game this season, and has also added 14 quarterback pressures on top of his sack totals.
Neil is violent with his hands at the point of attack and has great footwork which allows him to easily shed blockers and make plays in the backfield. He has displayed a remarkable ability to get after the quarterback this year, matching his 2024 sack numbers with two games to spare.
Look at the two plays in the above clip and you can get a clear look at the different aspects of Neil's game.
On the first play, he uses an impressive swim move to blow by the offensive lineman and then faces up the running back and sheds him to get to the quarterback. On the second, he shows his raw strength and uses a bull rush move to the same result.
Neil is a dynamic pass rusher with the ability to attack an offensive line from multiple spots and with multiple moves. He has great size already for a defensive lineman, and given the current state of the Eagles' defense, he could be an early contributor upon arriving in Chestnut Hill.
Boston College currently holds 27 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, third most in the ACC, and comes in at No. 36 in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. With just over a month remaining until the early signing period kicks off, Bill O'Brien and the Eagles' staff have assembled a very strong group, one of the best in recent program memory, but there is still time to add even more talent.
Several prospects were in town last weekend for Boston College's game against UCONN, so there could still be more to come for the 2026 recruiting cycle.