BC Bulletin

Boston College Lacrosse Drops First Game of Season, The Rundown: April 7, 2025

The Boston College Women's Lacrosse team, ranked No. 1 in the nation, dropped its first game of the season to second ranked North Carolina this weekend.

Mason Woods

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse
Boston College Women’s Lacrosse / Boston College Women’s Lacrosse (bcwlax) via Instagram

Boston College Women's lacrosse dropped its first game of the season this weekend, losing 12-11 to North Carolina and relinquishing their No. 1 ranking.

The Eagles entered Saturday's matchup as the first ranked team in the nation, but the second ranked Tar Heels were too much for coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein's squad.

Boston College is now 13-1 on the season, and 6-1 in the ACC.

The game was tied at nine a piece heading into the final period, and Boston College even took a 10-9 lead with less than 10 minutes left in the game, but junior Caroline Godine for North Carolina retook the lead on a goal that also secured a hat trick.

While the Eagles managed to bring the score within one with a goal from senior Emma LoPinto, the Tar Heels kept the game out of reach in the final minutes and secured the win.

Boston College takes on Virginia at home this week on Saturday with a chance to bounce back against a team that is ranked seventh in the conference.

Today’s Schedule:

Women's Golf at the Veritex Bank Collegiate tournament: 9:30 a.m. ET | Live Scoreboard

Eagles Results:

Women's Tennis: Virginia Tech 4, Boston College 1

Men's Tennis: Wake Forest 4, Boston College 0

Baseball: Louisville 12, Boston College 1

Softball: Villanova 11, Boston College 2

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

145 days

Did You Notice?

  • Former Boston College Women's basketball star Ayla Brown performed the national anthem ahead of the Women's national championship game, featuring UCONN and South Carolina.
  • Boston College extended an offer to 2026 defensive lineman Jackson Carlisle from Central High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama this weekend.
  • The Eagles are set to host 2027 defensive lineman Ghael Cassamajor for a visit on April 12th. He took to social media to announce the upcoming trip.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“A good offense is the best defense.”

Gil Dobie

Special Media:

Check us out on... 

Read More...

feed

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/All Things BC