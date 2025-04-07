Boston College Lacrosse Drops First Game of Season, The Rundown: April 7, 2025
Boston College Women's lacrosse dropped its first game of the season this weekend, losing 12-11 to North Carolina and relinquishing their No. 1 ranking.
The Eagles entered Saturday's matchup as the first ranked team in the nation, but the second ranked Tar Heels were too much for coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein's squad.
Boston College is now 13-1 on the season, and 6-1 in the ACC.
The game was tied at nine a piece heading into the final period, and Boston College even took a 10-9 lead with less than 10 minutes left in the game, but junior Caroline Godine for North Carolina retook the lead on a goal that also secured a hat trick.
While the Eagles managed to bring the score within one with a goal from senior Emma LoPinto, the Tar Heels kept the game out of reach in the final minutes and secured the win.
Boston College takes on Virginia at home this week on Saturday with a chance to bounce back against a team that is ranked seventh in the conference.
Today’s Schedule:
Women's Golf at the Veritex Bank Collegiate tournament: 9:30 a.m. ET | Live Scoreboard
Eagles Results:
Women's Tennis: Virginia Tech 4, Boston College 1
Men's Tennis: Wake Forest 4, Boston College 0
Baseball: Louisville 12, Boston College 1
Softball: Villanova 11, Boston College 2
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
145 days
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College Women's basketball star Ayla Brown performed the national anthem ahead of the Women's national championship game, featuring UCONN and South Carolina.
- Boston College extended an offer to 2026 defensive lineman Jackson Carlisle from Central High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama this weekend.
- The Eagles are set to host 2027 defensive lineman Ghael Cassamajor for a visit on April 12th. He took to social media to announce the upcoming trip.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“A good offense is the best defense.”- Gil Dobie
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social