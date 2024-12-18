Boston College Lands Highly Touted Transfer Quarterback, The Rundown: December 18, 2024
The Boston College Eagles landed another talented player from the transfer portal this week as Bill O'Brien hand picked Crimson Tide transfer quarterback Dylan Lonergan.
Lonergan, a Snellville, Georgia native, spent two seasons with Alabama where he appeared in three games and went 7-of-8 for 35 yards as well as tallied two rush attempts for 21 yards.
Though his stats may be underwhelming, the 6-foot-2, 215 lb. signal caller was a 4-Star prospect and, upon his arrival in Chestnut Hill, is instantly one of the most highly recruited players on the roster.
O'Brien and Lonergan have history together as the now Eagles head coach previously recruited Lonergan to Alabama while he was the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban.
He is the fourth addition to the Eagles roster out of the portal this year, joining former Ball State running back Vaughn Pemberton, former Florida Atlantic tight end Zeke Moore, and former Campbell wide receiver VJ Wilkins.
Lonergan joins a Boston College program that went 7-5 overall in the regular season and will compete in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
He also joins a quarterback room alongside Grayson James and Jacobe Robinson as well as incoming freshman Shaker Reisig from the class of 2025.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Eagles Results:
No games scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
58 days
Did You Notice?
- Ball State transfer running back Vaughn Pemberton committed to Boston College this week. He ran for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 61 rush attempts in 2024.
- Here is a brief look at the Eagles new signal caller Dylan Lonergan from Alabama's 2024 spring game.
