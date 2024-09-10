Boston College Makes First Appearance in AP Top 25, The Rundown: September 10, 2024
After a dominant 56-0 victory in their home opener against the Duquesne Dukes, the Eagles rose to No. 24 in this week’s AP Top 25. It's the team’s first Top 25 appearance since week four of the 2018 season.
This marks an ideal start to the O'Brien era, especially noting how poor the ACC looks. Although it's very early, BC looks like the clear second best team in the conference.
They have a unique opportunity to show themselves to be for real this weekend, traveling to Columbia, Missouri to face the sixth-ranked Tigers. Similar to week one against FSU, the Eagles open as a heavy road underdog - given just a 23-percent chance to knock off Missouri per ESPN's Matchup Predictor.
They already have won this season in a spot like this one, so time will tell if Bill O'Brien can pull off another shocker on the road in one of the marquee matchups of the weekend.
How to Watch: Saturday, Sept. 14; 12:45 p.m. ET; SEC Network
Did You Miss?
- Women's soccer moved to 7-1 after a one-to-zero victory at Newton Campus Field. It took one goal, 24 seconds into the game to be the deciding factor in another stellar defensive performance from the Eagles. The team opens conference play this Thursday, hosting ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch on ACC Network to see the ladies on TV live for the first time this season.
- Field Hockey moved to 2-2 on the season in a 1-0 loss on the road against Northwestern in their Big 10/ACC Challenge match.
Tuesday's Athletics Schedule:
- 3rd day Men's Golf: Bryan National Collegiate Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina
- 2nd day Women's Golf: Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina
Countdown to Boston College Men’s Hockey Season Opener:
31 Days