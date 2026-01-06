Boston College Football Signs UNC Transfer Wideout and Returner

On Monday afternoon, the Boston College football program announced the signing of former North Carolina wide receiver and returner Javarius Green from the transfer portal.

Speed in the house. Welcome WR, @javariusg_ to BC pic.twitter.com/6S0vOr7GUw — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) January 5, 2026

Green was the fifth pickup for the Eagles since the transfer portal opened on Friday, Jan. 2.

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, the Shelby, N.C., native played in 11 games for the Tar Heels, recording 13 receptions for 150 yards, including a long reception of 39 yards. He averaged 11.6 yards per catch.

During his true freshman campaign, in 2024, Green caught just one pass for 12 yards and appeared in five games. He also served as a kick returner that year, taking out five returns for 100 total yards (20.0 average yards per return) with a long return of 22 yards.

Last season, however, Green converted to a punt returner and posted an average of 7.2 yards per return on nine attempts with a long of 25 yards.

A Crest High School product, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound wideout came into Chapel Hill, N.C., as an early enrollee who was rated a three-star prospect and the 58th-best wide receiver in the nation by On3, including the No. 14 player overall from the state of North Carolina by 247 Sports.

Green finished his high school career with 4,543 all-purpose yards and 49 total touchdowns, leading to all-state and all-conference honors. In receiving categories alone, Green amassed 160 catches for 3,167 yards and 40 scores.

Green will be joining a wide receiver room that will be helmed by Joe Dailey, who is returning to the program after he left in 2021 to become the Carolina Panthers’ wide receivers coach in the National Football League (NFL).

Dailey made stops at Kansas, Hampton, and Appalachian State before he was ultimately hired by BC head coach Bill O’Brien this offseason after the program dismissed former wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt on Dec. 5.

In 2025, the Eagles’ wideout corps was considered one of the silver linings of the squad, but it has been heavily depleted since BC’s season-finale triumph over Syracuse.

Redshirt senior Lewis Bond, who broke the program record for single-season receptions (88) and career receptions (213) last year, declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and accepted his invite to the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, which is considered the gold standard of senior bowl games.

Bond finished the season with 993 receiving yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.3 receptions per game.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore Reed Harris — who finished second on the team in receiving yards (673) and third in receptions (39) to go along with five touchdown catches in 2025 — decided to enter the transfer portal, leaving true freshman Dawson Pough as BC’s top returning wideout.

Pough caught 13 balls for 197 yards with a touchdown and showed glimpses of high potential with his speed and hands, but there is still a need for more reinforcements in the department with the departures of Bond and Harris. Green's addition is particularly noteworthy because he comes in with prior experience in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

