Boston College Men's Hockey Goalie Picks Up Weekly Conference Award: The Rundown

Boston College men’s hockey goalie Louka Cloutier has won Hockey East Goaltender of the Week.

The freshman earned the honor for his performance in the Eagles’ 5-0 shutout win over the Maine Black Bears in the Hockey East Quarterfinals on Friday night.

Cloutier made 18 saves and was credited with his fourth shutout of the season.

The Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada native joins Merrimack’s Trevor Hoskin (Player of the Week), UMass’ Václav Nestrašil (Rookie of the Week), and UConn’s Viking Gustafsson Nyberg (Defender of the Week) in receiving weekly honors from the conference.

All four teams of this week’s winners have advanced to the Hockey East Semifinals at TD Garden in Boston on Friday. Boston College takes on the UConn Huskies at 7 p.m. ET on NESN+ and ESPN+.

The winner of each game will compete in the Hockey East Championship on Saturday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. on NESN and ESPN+.

The Rundown: Tuesday March 17, 2026:

Boston College softball's midweek doubleheader against Providence, which was slated for Wednesday, has been postponed.

🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨



This Wednesday’s double-header against Boston College has been postponed to a later date. The Friars will return to action this weekend at home against DePaul. #GoFriars pic.twitter.com/cqViiUHYWB — Providence Softball (@PCfriarsoftball) March 16, 2026

Former Boston College football linebacker Vinny DePalma has been promoted to Inside Linebackers Coach for the New England Patriots.

On the rise

Congrats to Vinny DePalma on being promoted to Inside Linebackers Coach @Patriots pic.twitter.com/8O0L5fg3sR — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) March 16, 2026

Class of 2028 offensive lineman Gabriel Gil visited Boston College over the weekend.

Boston College visit this weekend. Thank you @OLINEPRIDE for the valuable advice! pic.twitter.com/acg8XMrLc4 — Gabriel Gil (@_Gabriel_Gil) March 17, 2026

Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:

Men's Golf: Boston College at Seminole Intercollegiate- 18th Place, +31

Markus Lam- T-39th Place, +6

Jack Pogorelc- T-46th Place, +7

Tony Yin- T-46th Place, +7

William Musson- T-89th Place, +14

Ben Paylor- T-89th Place, +14

Women's Golf: Boston College at Briar's Creek Invitational- 1st Place, -13

Cynthia Zhang- 1st Place, -6

Frances Kim- T-2nd Place, -4

Joyce Zhang- T-5th Place, -3

Tiffany Cao- T-17th Place, E

Ana Lucia Trevino- T-52nd Place, +3

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:

Baseball: Boston College vs. Sacred Heart | 3 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Men's Golf: Boston College at Seminole Intercollegiate | Tallahassee, Fla.

Women's Golf: Boston College at Briar's Creek Invitational | John's Island, S.C.

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

172 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“Both teams were a little apprehensive. It was a bit of a checkers match at first.” Jerry York

We'll Leave You With This:

Sports and community.



Andy Quinn representing Boston College Football during the launch of Ireland’s new Sports Diplomacy Strategy as part of Minister Helen McEntee’s visit to Boston this St. Patrick’s Day pic.twitter.com/cwBCesHX4O — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) March 16, 2026

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