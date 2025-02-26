Boston College Men Preparing to Face Stanford on the Hardwood Tonight, The Rundown: February 26, 2025
In this week's only installment of Boston College athletics that hasn't been cancelled or postponed thus far this week, the Eagles are set to take on Stanford tonight in some ACC After Dark action.
Boston College enters the matchup at 12-15 on the season in hopes of getting one step closer to being back at .500 on the year. At just 4-12 in conference play, an ACC win wouldn't hurt matters, either.
Tip off is set for 9 p.m., so grab the popcorn and stay up a while.
Today’s Schedule:
Baseball: Boston College vs. Stonehill College - postponed
Men's basketball: Boston College @ Stanford | 9 p.m. | Live Stats | Preview
Eagles Results:
Baseball: Boston College @ University of Rhode Island - cancelled
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
185 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2028 prospect Ky-Mani Blas-Barlow has received an offer from Boston College.
- Boston College women’s basketball guard Dontavia Waggoner scored a career-high 28 points against SMU on Sunday.
- Hockey East has released its full bracket for the women’s tournament. Boston College will be the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Maine on March 1at 4:30 p.m. ET on NESN+.
- The official OnSI NFL Mock Draft is here. See where players like Donavan Ezeiruaku and more landed here.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I really enjoyed my time in Boston. I had a lot of great coaches on my staff, the administration was great when I was there, and I’m proud to have coached players that were successful on and off the field.”- Tom O'Brien
Special Media:
