On SI NFL Mock Draft 2025: First-Round Predictions for Every Team
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
Daniel Flick’s predictions: Mock draft 1.0 | Mock draft 2.0 | Mock draft 3.0 | Mock draft 4.0 | Mock draft 5.0 | Mock Draft 6.0
The NFL scouting combine has kicked off in Indianapolis and pro days will be coming in the weeks to follow. Teams also have free agency in March and that will further influence the draft board. But for now, this is how our network of On SI publishers and reporters see the first round playing out.
Unlike last year when we had a run on quarterbacks in the top half of the draft, this year will be heavy on the offensive and defensive lines, running backs and tight ends.
So let’s get to the mock madness.
1. Tennessee Titans (3–14)
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
When all the dust settles, and the Titans explore all options, selecting a franchise quarterback will always reign supreme. Sanders has been the top quarterback in this class since Day 1. That won’t change on April 24. —Noah Strackbein
2. Cleveland Browns (3–14)
The pick: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Browns don’t appear likely to entertain trades for Myles Garrett. While Cleveland could certainly consider Miami QB Cam Ward here, the better selection would be to draft a dominant interior defensive lineman and immediately give Garrett help by making teams think twice about double-teaming him. They can address QB later in the draft. —Brendan Gulick
3. New York Giants (3–14)
The pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Fla.)
The Giants need more than just a quarterback; they need the right quarterback to fit their system. In Ward, they get a guy who has both a cannon for an arm and the mobility to execute the quarterback runs the Giants have in their playbook. —Patricia Traina
4. New England Patriots (4–13)
The pick: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
The Patriots need help in a number of areas, but Mike Vrabel has always been a defensive coach, and when a talent like Travis Hunter is on the board, it’ll be nearly impossible for him to pass on him. —Noah Strackbein
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–13)
The pick: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Jaguars hired an offensive mind in new coach Liam Coen, and their first pick under his new regime is the best player in the draft. The Eagles demonstrated that you can’t have enough pass rushers, and the Jags are now among the elite with this pick. —John Shipley
6. Las Vegas Raiders (4–13)
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
If this scenario were to play out, I expect the Raiders to trade down. However, in this mock draft, that is not an option for Silver & Black, so they take the best running back in the class and give Pete Carroll and OC Chip Kelly a franchise running back. —Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
7. New York Jets (5–12)
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Jets will likely cut ties with Allen Lazard, Davante Adams, or both. That makes this pick a no-brainer, with New York landing the best wide receiver in the class to play opposite of Garrett Wilson. —Zach Pressnell
8. Carolina Panthers (5–12)
The pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Carolina has many holes to fill on defense, and with the top edge and defensive tackle prospects off the board, the Panthers elect to hit the safety spot here. Starks can line up everywhere, offering critical depth and ball skills at multiple positions. —Tim Weaver
9. New Orleans Saints (5–12)
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Saints need to add a cornerback to replace Marshon Lattimore, who was moved at the trade deadline. Johnson is the No. 1 cover corner in the class. His length and athleticism make the 21-year-old a can’t-miss prospect. —Zach Pressnell
10. Chicago Bears (5–12)
The pick: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
The Bears have one goal this offseason: Improve the offensive line so Caleb Williams can thrive under Ben Johnson. That’s why this pick is a no-brainer. Despite uncertainty about his NFL position, Campbell is the top offensive lineman in the 2025 draft. He would be the most talented lineman on Chicago’s roster and an immediate plug-and-play starter at tackle or guard. —Bryan Perez
11. San Francisco 49ers (6–11)
The pick: James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee
The 49ers could take an offensive tackle, but they generally prefer to make big investments into their defensive line, which needs help, too. Pearce Jr. is arguably the most explosive edge rusher in the draft—he had 17.5 sacks the past two seasons compared to Abdul Carter’s 16.5. —Grant Cohn
12. Dallas Cowboys (7–10)
The pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Dallas has a glaring need opposite CeeDee Lamb. Brandin Cooks is a free agent, and Dallas lacks depth with Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Ryan Flournoy and Jonathan Mingo failing to consistently produce. Burden is the best receiver available and a YAC threat, leading the nation in missed tackles forced (30). —Josh Sanchez
13. Miami Dolphins (8–9)
The pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
The Dolphins have several directions they could go with this pick because there are needs at almost every position, and trading down also would make sense. Banks’s ability to play guard adds to his value, and addressing the offensive line might be at the absolute top of the priority list. —Alain Poupart
14. Indianapolis Colts (8–9)
The pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Colts have a massive hole at tight end. In 2024, 25 individual tight ends around the NFL had more yardage than the entire Colts’ unit. Plus, Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are both set to hit free agency. With those two veterans heading out the door, Warren gives Anthony Richardson a dynamic playmaker at tight end to grow with. —Jake Arthur
15. Atlanta Falcons (8–9)
The pick: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
The Falcons can’t afford a project. They need a plug-and-play starter who can make an impact his first year. Green is a relatively polished pass rusher, filling the Falcons’ biggest need. He led FBS in sacks and had a good showing at the Senior Bowl. The Falcons almost have to hope he doesn’t have a monster combine because if he does, he won’t be available at 15. —Scott Kennedy
16. Arizona Cardinals (8–9)
The pick: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Cardinals could very much go edge rusher here, but in a deep class of pass rushers and a top defensive lineman available, Arizona opts to bolster the trenches with a player who can impact both the run and pass. The Cardinals need a game-wrecker, and if Grant hits on his potential, he can be just that for Arizona. —Donnie Druin
17. Cincinnati Bengals (9–8)
The pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Membou should be an instant starter at guard for the Bengals. At 6' 4", 332 pounds, he has the size to play inside or out. He’s an elite pass blocker and scouts believe he has plenty of power in the run game. Membou would help solve the Bengals’ offensive line issues in their quest to protect Joe Burrow. —James Rapien
18. Seattle Seahawks (10–7)
The pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Seattle needs to prepare for life without Tyler Lockett, so it goes back to the Ohio State wide receiver well. Egbuka forms a superb trio with Jaxson Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf, keeping the Seahawks' receiver room going strong into the future. —Tim Weaver
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10–7)
The pick: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Buccaneers need help at pretty much every position on their defense, so they could take a number of different routes here. Morrison will fit very well in a Todd Bowles Cover 3-heavy defensive scheme and help bolster a secondary incredibly thin right now. —River Wells
20. Denver Broncos (10–7)
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Broncos are focused on building around Bo Nix, and Sean Payton has already honed in publicly on running back and tight end as priorities. Loveland is too good to pass on here, even though it’s a deep draft class at tight end. Nix gets his tight end weapon to work the middle of the field. —Chad Jensen
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10–7)
The pick: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The Steelers have made it clear they’re interested in young defensive line talent this offseason, and with the NFL draft loaded with it and Nolen proclaiming himself the “next Aaron Donald,” how can they pass him up? —Noah Strackbein
22. Los Angeles Chargers (11–6)
The pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
The Chargers need to upgrade their skill-position talent around Justin Herbert. Golden, who averaged 17.0 yards per catch last season with nine touchdowns, would be the perfect weapon to complement No. 1 Ladd McConkey. Drafting a high-end prospect means saving cap space for big upgrades in the trenches on both sides of the football. —Chris Roling
23. Green Bay Packers (11–6)
The pick: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
In 2019, GM Brian Gutekunst bet on traits over production in picking Rashan Gary in the first round. In 2023, Gutekunst did it again by picking Lukas Van Ness. So, history suggests the Packers, who need to upgrade their pass rush, might bet on Shemar Stewart’s potential over his three seasons of 1.5 sacks. —Bill Huber
24. Minnesota Vikings (14–3)
The pick: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Coach Kevin O’Connell basically tipped his hand on the Vikings’ top priority this offseason after his team surrendered nine sacks in their loss to the Rams in the wild-card round: “We’ve got to find a way to solidify the interior of the pocket. ... There could be a 1,000 excuses made, but for me, it’s the foundation of the interior of the pocket that we're going to have to take a long look at.” What better way to solidify that line than with Booker, a 6' 5", 325-pound immovable force who should also help elevate the play of center Garrett Bradbury. —V. John Pluym
25. Houston Texans (10–7)
The pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
The Texans desperately need to address the offensive line and wide receiver in this draft. Given that several of the top-tier receivers have been taken in this mock already, let’s go with Simmons. The Buckeyes helped develop Simmons into a legitimate NFL left tackle after a slightly rocky first season in Columbus, and while he missed about half of the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship season with an injury, he should be full steam ahead moving forward. He’s a freak athlete at 6' 5", 310 pounds and he can help shore up an offensive line that allowed CJ. Stroud to get sacked 52 times in 2024. —Brendan Gulick
26. Los Angeles Rams (10–7)
The pick: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
One of the elite players somehow falls to the Rams, and celebrations break out to land a top-10 talent this low in the draft. Walker instantly makes a massive impact and is an early candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. —Brock Vierra
27. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
The pick: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
The more time goes on, the more likely it is that Ronnie Stanley will indeed leave Baltimore in free agency, so finding a new blindside blocker will be a priority. Conerly has some issues to address, but he’s definitely one of the top offensive line prospects available in this range. —Jon Alfano
28. Detroit Lions (15–2)
The pick: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Lions have been searching for a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson for multiple seasons. In this dream scenario, Detroit lands a premium defender who is physical against the run and has serious pass-rush juice. He’s an ideal compliment for Hutchinson and will be an immediate boost for the defensive line. —John Maakaron
29. Washington Commanders (10–7)
The pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Washington has to look to impact the passing game with this pick. They can do so by drafting offensive line, secondary, or pass rush help and with Campbell, the Commanders get a versatile defender who can help on all three downs in various ways while eyeing OL and DB help on Day 2 of the draft. —David Harrison
30. Buffalo Bills (13–4)
The pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
The Bills need to prioritize improvement across their defense, and Barron is a terrific fit at No. 30. The 5' 11", 200-pounder is a larger defensive back with elite coverage skills, plus versatile enough to support the run and fit in at various positions across their defensive backfield. —Chris Pirrone
31. Kansas City Chiefs (15–2)
The pick: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
The Chiefs learned from their humiliating Super Bowl loss that having the best quarterback in the NFL means little if he doesn’t have proper protection. To address this issue, they select the top offensive lineman from the Senior Bowl, Zabel, who can play all five positions on the line. —Michael Canelo
32. Philadelphia Eagles (14–3)
The pick: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Eagles’ biggest free agency questions right now involve the defense with Josh Sweat, Milton Williams and Zack Baun about to hit the market. Scourton is 6' 4" and had 17 sacks over the past three years with Texas A&M and Purdue. Scourton could be an easy replacement for Vic Fangio’s defense. — Patrick McAvoy