Boston College Men's and Women's Tennis Drop ACC Matchups, The Rundown: March 24, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
In this story:
Both the Boston College Men's and Women's tennis teams dropped their in conference matchups on Sunday with the men losing to Duke, 6-1, and the women to Georgia Tech, 4-0.
For the men's team, junior Aidan Pack was the only Eagle to come away with a victory in singles play. He defeated his opponent, graduate student Oscar Brown, 6-2, 6-1. In doubles, Duke won two of three to earn the point.
The Eagles men's tennis team moves on this week to face Southern New Hampshire on Tuesday.
As for the women, the Eagles went 0-3 in singles play and 0-2 in doubles. Their next match will come on Friday, April 4th against conference foe Virginia.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled.
Eagles Results:
- Men's Tennis: Duke 6, Boston College 1
- Women's Tennis: Georgia Tech 4, Boston College 0
- Baseball: North Carolina 10, Boston College 0
- Softball: Boston College 10, NC State 7
- NCAA Fencing Championships: Sophomore Elijah Onik finished 13th out of 24 fencers, earning 12 wins in 24 bouts.
Countdown to Boston College Football’s Season Opener:
159 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College welcomed several prospects from the 2026 recruiting class and beyond this weekend for campus visits. Take a look at some of the reactions below.
- Oliver Sims is a 2028 OL/DL from Brunswick High School in Greenwich, Connecticut.
- Kyle Bitsko is a 2026 K/P from Douglas Freeman High School in Richmond, Virginia.
- Davyian Sullivan is a 2027 WR/DB from St. John's Prep High School in Queens, New York.
Special Media:
