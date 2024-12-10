Boston College Men’s Hockey Finishes Year With Win, The Rundown: December 10, 2024
Days after tying the tenth-ranked UMass Lowell River Hawks, the currently second-ranked Boston College Eagles took the second of the two game series in Conte Forum on Monday night to move to 12-3-1 on the season.
BC never trailed and were the far more potent team offensively. The Eagles more-than-doubled the River Hawks in shots taken, 31-15, which kept the puck on their end for most of the night.
An early goal by sophomore forward Will Vote got the scoring going with the lone goal of the first period, but UMass Lowell responded midway through the second to tie things up.
However, two goals by the Eagles in the last three minutes of the second-20, would prove to be an insurmountable defecit for UML to overcome.
BC ends the weekend 1-0-1 in another top ten matchup to add on to its already lofty resume.
The team's schedule does lighten up at the beginning of 2025 as a home-and-home series versus the in-state Merrimack Warriors awaits them on Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11. The Warriors are tied for last in the Hockey East conference with a record of 4-10-1.
Monday's win moved the Eagles over Maine for most wins in the conference with six and are tied for the second-most points in the Hockey East standings with 17. Safe to say BC is in a good spot going into the second part of the season.
Today’s Schedule:
There are no games scheduled on December 10th, 2024
Eagles Results:
Men's Hockey: Boston College 3, UMass Lowell 2
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
66 days.
Did You Notice?
- Time and date announced for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl between BC and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
- Monday night's win versus UMass Lowell tied a program record for most consecutive home victories with BC’s 18th in a row.
- Bill O'Brien weighed in on the controversy surrounding the first 12-team Playoff field.
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social