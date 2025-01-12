Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Scores First Collegiate Goal, The Rundown: January 12, 2025

BC Bulletin

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (13-4-1, 7-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team bounced back on the road on Saturday night and defeated the Merrimack Warriors (8-11-1, 4-6-1 HE) 3-1 to split the weekend series. 

Multiple Eagles scored goals in the contest, but one hit a milestone. Freshman forward Jake Sondreal scored his first collegiate goal in the game at the 16:16 mark of the second period to put the Eagles up 2-0. 

Prior to Saturday’s matchup, Sondreal had tallied two assists for two points as well as four blocks. 

Today’s Schedule:

Women’s Basketball: Boston College at No. 19 UNC | 2 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

Did You Notice?

  • Four Boston College women’s lacrosse players received their rings from the U20 World Championship which was played over the summer.
  • The Boston College women’s basketball program shared photos from the team’s road trip to UNC on Saturday.
  • The Boston College men’s hockey team played in front of a sold out crowd on Saturday night at Merrimack.

On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:

January 12, 1978: Former baseball standout Steve Langone was born in Stoneham, Mass.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“You don’t stray from what you are, the person you are, the character you are… it evolves from there.”

Special Media: 

