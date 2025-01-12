Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Scores First Collegiate Goal, The Rundown: January 12, 2025
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (13-4-1, 7-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team bounced back on the road on Saturday night and defeated the Merrimack Warriors (8-11-1, 4-6-1 HE) 3-1 to split the weekend series.
Multiple Eagles scored goals in the contest, but one hit a milestone. Freshman forward Jake Sondreal scored his first collegiate goal in the game at the 16:16 mark of the second period to put the Eagles up 2-0.
Prior to Saturday’s matchup, Sondreal had tallied two assists for two points as well as four blocks.
Women’s Basketball: Boston College at No. 19 UNC | 2 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Basketball: Syracuse 79, Boston College 71.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College 4, Merrimack 1.
- Four Boston College women’s lacrosse players received their rings from the U20 World Championship which was played over the summer.
- The Boston College women’s basketball program shared photos from the team’s road trip to UNC on Saturday.
- The Boston College men’s hockey team played in front of a sold out crowd on Saturday night at Merrimack.
January 12, 1978: Former baseball standout Steve Langone was born in Stoneham, Mass.
“You don’t stray from what you are, the person you are, the character you are… it evolves from there.”- Brian Gionta
