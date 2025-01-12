No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats Merrimack, Splits Series
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (13-4-1, 7-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team bounced back on the road on Saturday night and defeated the Merrimack Warriors (8-11-1, 4-6-1 HE) 4-1 to split the weekend series.
The Eagles got off to a fast and aggressive start as they outshot the Warriors 31-11 and shots on goal 16-6. Although they recorded a combined 42 attempts, neither team could get the puck into the net and headed into the first intermission scoreless.
Boston College put its first score of the night on the board at the 5:33 mark of the middle frame with a power-play goal by forward Ryan Leonard with help from defenseman Michael Hagens and forward Andre Gasseau.
The Eagles extended their lead at the 16:16 mark of the second period with a goal by forward Jake Sondreal, his first collegiate goal. The score was assisted by forward Will Vote and defenseman Drew Fortescue, who returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s contest with an illness.
Boston College capped off its explosive second period with a goal by forward Brady Berard at 18:29, his second score of the series with help from defenseman Will Skahan.
Merrimack’s sole goal in the contest came at the 8:29 mark of the final frame, a power play goal by forward Nick Pierre, assisted by defenseman Seamus Powell and forward Ty Daneault. The score marked Pierre’s first collegiate goal.
The Eagles added a final goal to the scoreboard at the 17:48 mark of the third period with an empty net goal by forward Teddy Stiga to ice the victory. Forward Gabe Perreault and Gasseau each tallied an assist on the score.
Up next, Boston College returns to Conte Forum to host Harvard for a non-conference clash on Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
