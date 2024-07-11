Boston College Men’s Soccer Releases 2024 Schedule
The Boston College men’s soccer program released its schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday afternoon.
In 2023, the Eagles finished their season with a 3-9-5 record, went 0-5-3 in ACC play, was ranked last in the conference standings, and made an appearance in the 2023 ACC Tournament where they recorded a 3-2 loss in the first round to No. 5-seeded Duke.
For the upcoming season, the team will travel to Lowell, Mass., for an exhibition game against UMass Lowell on Aug. 13 before starting its season at home on Aug. 22 with a matchup against Iona. Boston College kicks off conference play on Sept. 6 with a home contest against Syracuse.
In total, the Eagles will play 15 regular-season games which includes nine home games, six games on the road, and eight ACC opponents.
2024 Boston College Men’s Soccer Schedule:
Aug. 13: at UMass Lowell (Exhibition Game)
Aug. 22: vs. Iona
Aug. 26: vs. Providence
Aug. 30: vs. Dartmouth
Sept. 1: at Merrimack
Sept. 6: vs. Syracuse
Sept. 13: vs. Clemson
Sept. 17: vs. Siena
Sept. 20: at Pittsburgh
Sept. 24: at Boston University
Sept. 29: vs. Louisville
Oct. 5: at Wake Forest
Oct. 11: vs. Virginia
Oct. 19: at Notre Dame
Oct. 26: vs. Stony Brook
Nov. 1: at UNC
The ACC Championship Tournament starts on Nov. 6 and goes through Nov. 17, while the postseason begins on Nov. 21 and will lead into the 2024 Men’s College Cup which will be on Dec. 13 and 16 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.