Boston College Men's Soccer Upsets No. 14 Virginia Tech: The Rundown
The Boston College men's soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over the No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg, Va., on Saturday night.
The only goal in the contest came from Eagles midfielder/defender Jack Burkhardt in the 39th minute. Boston College goalie Andrej Borak allowed no goals and recorded six saves. He was also credited with the shutout.
The victory marks Boston College's first ACC win this season as it dropped its conference opener to cal 2-0 on Sept. 7. The Eagles move to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in ACC play.
Next up, Boston College returns home to host the NC State Wolfpack on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. It starts a two-game home stand for the Eagles.
The game will be aired on ACCNX.
Here's The Rundown for Monday, Sept. 15, 2025:
Monday's Schedule:
No events are scheduled.
Sunday's Results:
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, UAlbany 2
- Field Hockey: Boston University 1, Boston College 0
- Women's Soccer: Boston College 0, St. John's 0
- Men's Soccer: Boston College 1, Virginia Tech 0
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
18 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College softball opened its Fall Ball schedule with a doubleheader against the Providence Friars. Providence took both games. The remainder of the Eagles' schedule includes vs. Merrimack on Sept. 21, at UConn on Oct. 3, a doubleheader against Harvard on Oct. 4, and vs. Franklin Pierce on Oct. 10.
- Class of 2027 attacker/midfielder Ali Denzel has committed to the Boston College women's lacrosse program. Denzel is a product of Southern Lehigh High School in Center Valley, Penn., and is rated as a five-star recruit by Inside Lacrosse.
- Boston College football shared the Play of the Game from the Eagles' 30-20 loss at Stanford on Saturday night which was a reception from quarterback Dylan Lonergan to wide receiver Reed Harris. Harris had a career-best in the loss as he notched seven receptions for 141 yards.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Four of us freshman started that year in 1991, and we grew up. We were thrown into the fire and we took a beating in our first year. You’re learning the hard way. You had to learn how to win, how to practice, how to prepare.”- Bill Curley
