Boston College Men's Tennis Drops In-Conference Matchup to Virginia Tech, The Rundown: March 17, 2025
The Boston College men's tennis team fell to 3-7 on the season after losing Sunday's matchup to conference foe Virginia Tech, five points to two. The Eagles are still winless in conference play at this point of the season, and will face off this week against both North Carolina and Duke.
In singles play, junior Mai Gao and sophomore Matthew Overvelde were the only Eagles that came out victorious on the day, giving Boston College their only two points.
In doubles, the Hokies were dominant, with all three matches going to Virginia Tech.
The Eagles continue their tough stretch of conference play with two more matchups this week. Boston College faces off against North Carolina (9-6, 3-3) on Friday March 21st and Duke (12-4, 5-1) on Sunday.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled
Eagles Results:
Men's Tennis: Virginia Tech 5, Boston College 2
Countdown to Boston College Football’s Season Opener:
166 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College 2027 quarterback commit Furian Inferrara showed off his skills at a showcase this past weekend. In a clip shared by Billy Tucker on X, Inferrara can be seen finding a receiver deep in the back corner of the endzone on an impressive throw.
- Eagles women's basketball received an invitation to the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament this week. Boston College will face off against Villanova in the opening round.
- Former Boston College outfielder Sal Frelick delivered an absolute bomb at the plate for the Brewers in their spring training matchup with the Cleveland Guardians. Milwaukee won the game 8-2.
