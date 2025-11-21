Boston College Extends Offer to 2027 LB Jahmiere Daniels
Boston College has been active on the 2027 recruiting trail this fall, extending offers and lining up game day visitors. The Eagles currently have a strong foundation with three commitments already, but this week, sent a new scholarship offer to a talented prospect.
Linebacker Jahmiere Daniels from Springfield High School in Ohio took to social media on Friday, November 21 to share news of his Eagles' scholarship offer. He said in his post, "After a great conversation with [coach Dan O'Brien], I'm blessed to have received my 11th division one offer from [Boston College]."
Though unranked as a prospect currently, Daniels has a solid build, standing 6-foot, 190 lbs. as just a junior. He helped his high school team to an 6-4 regular season record this fall, as well a berth in the state playoffs where they ultimately advanced to the semifinals before falling to Middletown High School, 14-0.
Daniels' ten other scholarship offers include Louisville, Duke, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Maryland, Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Kent State.
Though listed as a linebacker by major recruiting outlets, Daniels truly serves in more of a hybrid linebacker/strong safety role, roaming the field and looking for opportunities to make a play on the ball. He has strong instincts in coverage, and is a voracious pass rusher, frequently hauling in interceptions or coming off the edge on blitz calls.
As of now, Boston College holds three commitments in the 2027 class, none of which are linebackers. The Eagles do hold one safety commitment from 3-Star Jackson Tucker, but he projects as more of a true defensive back with a taller, more slender build than that of Daniels.
Bill O'Brien and the staff have done a solid job thus far in getting an early jump on the 2027 class, but will need to continue consistently adding talent if they hope to keep up with the rest of the nation.
2027 Boston College Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
- ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025)
2026 Boston College Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- LB Demeterius Thompson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Clayton, Missouri (Committed 11/12/2025)