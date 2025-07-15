BC Bulletin

Boston College Player, Commit Chosen in 2025 MLB Draft: The Rundown

Kim Rankin

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announces the pick for the Athletics pick during the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The 2025 MLB Draft is officially in the books. 

After 20 rounds and 615 picks, the draft came to an end on Monday evening and featured some Boston College players from the past, present, and future. 

Eagles outfielder Josiah Ragsdale was taken as the No. 215 overall pick in the seventh round by the Milwaukee Brewers. 

Additionally, Boston College shortstop commit Logan Dawson was also selected as the No. 491 overall pick in the 16th round by the Philadelphia Phillies. 

The draft also featured two former Birdball players getting chosen in catcher Adonys Guzman in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates and pitcher Julian Tonghini in the seventh round by the Washington Nationals. 

Today’s Schedule:

No games are scheduled for Tuesday, July 15.

Eagles Results:

No games were scheduled for Monday, July 14.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

46 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • New Hampshire women’s hockey released its full schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Wildcats will take on Boston College on Jan. 23, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET.
  • ACC Digital Network shared a touchdown highlight from a previous Boston College football game.
  • PFF College ranked Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry as one of the top 10 tackles for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“That’s the great thing about sports, you learn so much. The biggest thing is that you have to keep plugging away because nothing is given to you. You have to learn from your experience and try to be better the next day. You don’t worry about it, you don’t live in the past—you just live in the present and keep making yourself better.”

Bill Curley

