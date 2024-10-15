Boston College Road Underdogs Ahead of Thursday Trip to Blacksburg, The Rundown: October 15, 2024
Thursday marks the first game coming off a bye week of the Bill O'Brien era, and it comes barring a significant road challenge for the Eagles.
BC travels to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the 3-3 Virginia Tech Hokies, who also are coming off a bye.
A Thursday night in Blacksburg on the schedule means the opportunity to reminisce one of everyone's favorite games of the 21st century...
17-years later, the ACC standings continue to shuffle behind Miami and Clemson, as the third spot is currently claimed by the surprising 6-0 Pittsburgh Panthers, however as conference play continues - many teams remain within striking distance.
With the middle of the conference being as muddled as it is, Thursday is quite apparently a must-win situation for the Eagles off their loss in Charlottesville. They have quite the advantage, as their head coach is no stranger to being effective coming off a bye.
O'Brien has more than triple the head coaching experience of Virginia Tech's Brent Pry, who is in his third year of his first career head coaching stint. A possible advantage going into a game between two fairly even teams.
Even still, Dimers Pro has Boston College as large road underdogs, giving the Eagles just a 34-percent chance to win. It will take a complete team effort to pull off what would be a momentum-shifting win for the team amidst their recent slide.
It will be another non-Saturday, nationally televised game for the Eagles, as the the team looks to improve to 3-1 in conference play and 5-2 overall.
How to Watch: Boston College @ Virginia Tech; Thursday, October 17, 7:30 p.m ET; ESPN
Today's Schedule:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College @ Regional Championships | Cambridge, Mass.
- Women's Golf: Boston College @ Quinnipiac Classic | Wallingford, Conn.
Eagles Results:
- Men's Soccer: Boston College 5, Suffolk 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
20 days.
Did You Notice?
- Men's Hockey remained at its No. 2 ranking consensus across polls amidst their two-game split against the fourth-ranked Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing last weekend. Despite a 1-1 start, BC sophomore-goaltender Jacob Fowler took home Hockey East's "Goaltender of the Week" for the first week of the season.
- The men’s hockey team has its home opener at Conte Forum on Friday against the American International College Yellow Jackets. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and also will be available to listen to on WEEI 850 AM Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.
- Baltimore Ravens star receiver and BC alum, Zay Flowers, set career highs in receptions and yards in Sunday's win against the Washington Commanders.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI