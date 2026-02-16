Denmark vs. Czechia Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Qualification Playoff
Czechia's overtime loss to Switzerland in the round robin cost them some seeding in the qualification playoff, but the good news is they are still the favorites when they take on Denmark, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.
Denmark got past Latvia, but its loss to Germany cost them, leading to them finishing in third place in Group C, and now they have a tough test in Czechia. To make matters worse for these two teams, whichever team comes away with a win is going to have to face Canada in the quarterfinals.
Still, playing in at least one more game is on the line for these two countries. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet.
Denmark vs. Czechia Men's Olympic Hockey Odds
Puck Line
- Denmark +2 (-115)
- Czechia -2 (-105)
Moneyline
- Denmark +345
- Czechia -455
Total
- 6 (Over +100/Under -120)
Denmark vs. Czechia How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 17
- Time: 10:40 a.m. ET
- Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network
- Denmark record: 1-2
- Czechia record: 1-0-1-1
Denmark vs. Czechia Prediction and Pick
I do not doubt that Czechia is the better team, but the advanced metrics from the round robin portion of this competition make me think this game is going to be closer than the odds indicate.
If you look at inner slot shots, also known as high-danger scoring chances, Czechia had a differential of -5, while Denmark had a differential of -9. The Czechs also outrank the Danes in CORSI% and FENWICK%, but Denmark still ranks a step above the likes of Italy, France, and Latvia.
I'm going to back Denmark on the two-goal puck line and root for a close game.
Pick: Denmark +2 (-115)
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to earn up to a $250 bonus bet when you sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets