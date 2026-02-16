Denmark vs. Czechia Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Qualification Playoff

Czechia's overtime loss to Switzerland in the round robin cost them some seeding in the qualification playoff, but the good news is they are still the favorites when they take on Denmark, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

Denmark got past Latvia, but its loss to Germany cost them, leading to them finishing in third place in Group C, and now they have a tough test in Czechia. To make matters worse for these two teams, whichever team comes away with a win is going to have to face Canada in the quarterfinals.

Still, playing in at least one more game is on the line for these two countries. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet.

Denmark vs. Czechia Men's Olympic Hockey Odds

Puck Line

Denmark +2 (-115)

Czechia -2 (-105)

Moneyline

Denmark +345

Czechia -455

Total

6 (Over +100/Under -120)

Denmark vs. Czechia How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 17

Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Denmark record: 1-2

Czechia record: 1-0-1-1

Denmark vs. Czechia Prediction and Pick

I do not doubt that Czechia is the better team, but the advanced metrics from the round robin portion of this competition make me think this game is going to be closer than the odds indicate.

If you look at inner slot shots, also known as high-danger scoring chances, Czechia had a differential of -5, while Denmark had a differential of -9. The Czechs also outrank the Danes in CORSI% and FENWICK%, but Denmark still ranks a step above the likes of Italy, France, and Latvia.

I'm going to back Denmark on the two-goal puck line and root for a close game.

Pick: Denmark +2 (-115)

