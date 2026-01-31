No. 13 Boston College Men's Hockey Defeats Boston University in Latest Battle of Comm. Ave.

BOSTON— The No. 13 Boston College Eagles (14-8-1, 10-5-0 HE) men’s hockey team picked up a 4-1 win over the Boston University Terriers (12-13-1, 8-10-0 HE) on Friday night.

Boston College forward Andre Gasseau continued his hot streak since returning from injury. The senior put the Eagles on the board 1-0 early at the 3:28 mark of the opening frame with help from forward Oscar Hemming.

The goal marked the senior’s fifth consecutive game with a point.

Late in the period, Eagles forward Will Moore put one into the back of the net at 19:11 during a power-play and nearly doubled Boston College’s lead, but Boston University challenged for offsides which was successful and negated Moore’s score.

After going into the first intermission with the one-goal advantage, Boston College forward James Hagens doubled the team’s lead at 5:59 in the second with his 12th goal of the season. Forward Dean Letourneau tallied the assist.

Letourneau got in on the scoring action as well and extended Boston College’s lead 3-0 at 16:53 in the second which was assisted by forward Will Vote and forward Jake Sondreal.

The goal highlighted Letourneau’s emergence in his sophomore season. After scoring just three assists for three points as a freshman in 2024-25, the Arnprior, Ontario, Canada native has scored 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points including his stats from Friday night’s victory.

Boston University got on the board early in the third period at 0:37 with a power-play goal from forward Jack Harvey to make the score 3-1. Hagens was called for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the second after the buzzer sounded which gave the Terriers the early power-play.

The sole goal was all the Terriers could get in the third period. Boston University had one more power-play opportunity after Gustafsson was called for tripping at 7:12, but Boston College got the penalty kill and BC's defense held off the Terriers for the remainder of the contest.

Eagles goalie Louka Cloutier recorded 33 saves (a .971 save percentage) in the win and allowed just one goal. His overall record improved to 13-6-1.

Eagles forward Brady Berard iced the game with an empty netter at 18:47 in the third.

Next up, Boston College starts its run in the 73rd annual Beanpot as it takes on Harvard at TD Garden on Monday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. ET on NESN and ESPN+.

