Boston College Snaps Nine-Game Win Streak With Beanpot Final Loss, The Rundown: February 11, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Peyton Davis

BC sophomore forward, Gabe Perrault, was the Eagles' lone scorer on Monday in their loss against the BU Terriers in the Beanpot final from TD Garden in Boston, MA. Mandatory Credit: Meg Kelly / BC Athletics
For the second straight Monday, the top-ranked BC Eagles were in TD Garden in attempt to take their first Beanpot championship since 2016.

The ninth-ranked Boston University Terriers stood in their way, a team they swept in dominant fashion a little more than two weeks ago.

Despite scoring just two goals in their last weekend series, the Terriers still boasted the nation's third-highest-scoring offense going into this game.

BC held BU’s high-powered offense in check in the first 20, taking a 1-0 lead into the second, however it was all Terriers for the rest of the night in downtown Boston.

BU was able to hold the Eagles scoreless through three second period power plays and scored two goals to give itself a one goal lead going into the third. BU would add two more in the final seven minutes of the third to ice the game.

The four goals by the Terriers marked the first time Boston College’s star goalie Jacob Fowler allowed over two scores in a game in a month and the loss snapped a nine-game winning streak to move BC to 21-5-1 on the season.

BC will be back in Conte Forum on Friday to take on the 14th-ranked UMass Minutemen, looking to get back in the win column.

Today’s Eagles Schedule

Men's Golf: Palmas del Mar Collegiate Tournament (day two) in Humacao, Puerto Rico

Yesterday’s Eagles Results

Men's Hockey: Boston College 1, Boston University 4

Countdown to Boston College Baseball’s Season Opener

3 days.

