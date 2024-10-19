Boston College Soccer Teams Preparing For Tough Road Games, The Rundown: October 19, 2024
The Boston College soccer programs are getting ready to play tough road matchups over the weekend.
The women's team travels to Durham, N.C., to take on the Duke Blue Devils. The Eagles will try and snap their two-game losing streak against a one-loss Blue Devils program that is ranked No. 1 in the nation and No. 2 in the ACC.
The men's team, on the other hand, don't have as big of a challenge but still faces a hard opponent as the Eagles travel to South Bend, Ind., to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who currently has a 5-3-4 overall record. Boston College will be looking to notch its fifth win of the year and first conference win.
The women's contest kicks off at 5 p.m. ET while the men's kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.
Today's Schedule:
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College at ITA Regionals | Cambridge, Mass.
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Bruno Classic | Providence, R.I
- Sailing: Boston College at Yale Women's, at Open Atlantic Coast Championship Finals (Boston), at Oberg Trophy (Cambridge, Mass.), Norman Reid TR (Medford, Mass.)
- Rowing: Boston College vs. Head of the Charles | Boston, Mass.
- Women's Cross Country: Boston College vs. Pre-National Meet | Madison, Wisc. | 11 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Women's Soccer: Boston College at Duke | 5 p.m. ET
- Women's Hockey: Boston College at Merrimack | 6 p.m. ET | Live Video
- Men's Hockey: Boston College vs. USNTDP (Exhibition) | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men's Soccer: Boston College at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Volleyball: No. 19 Florida State 3, Boston College 2.
- Men's Hockey: Boston College 5, AIC 0.
- Women's Cross Country: Boston College in Princeton Fall Classic.
Yasmine Abbes | 60th Place | 20:51.8
Kayla Schramm | 225th Place | 23:46.8
- Men's Cross Country: Boston College in Princeton Fall Classic; 11th Place, 289 points
Steven Jackson | 34th Place | 23:39.9
Theodor Schucht | 42nd Place | 23:44.3
John Garvey | 73rd Place | 24:06.1
Will Purnell | 74th Place | 24:07.4
Edward Sullivan | 81st Place | 24:10.6
Patrick Mulryan | 119th Place | 24:33.9
Aidan Brancaccio | 138th Place | 24:44.7
Eero Helenius |152nd Place | 24:55.6
Alexander Brown | 164th Place | 25:00.0
Sean Fortunato | 167th Place | 25:05.1
Mac Kittrell | 198th Place | 25:43.8
Jack Nauman | 208th Place | 25:56.2
John Fitzpatrick | 215th Place | 26:12.7
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
16 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College football program shared the Play of the Game on social media from the team's 42-21 loss to Virginia Tech on Thursday night.
- Friends of the Hieights, Boston College's NIL collective, shared photos from the American Amputee Soccer Association’s US Cup Championship in Cambridge, Mass.
- Boston College men's hockey announced its plans to honor former Eagles Tony Voce and Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau during the 2024-25 season.
