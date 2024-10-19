Boston College Soccer Teams Preparing For Tough Road Games, The Rundown: October 19, 2024

⭐️ TV ⭐️ JG ⭐️ MG ⭐️



We will be honoring Tony, Johnny, and Matthew tonight at our home opener as well as on Friday, Nov. 8.



For more information, please click the link below:



📰 https://t.co/s0k4KZS547 pic.twitter.com/N1URpuGx4t