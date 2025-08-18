Boston College Softball Adds Assistant Coach to Staff
Boston College softball has a new coach on its staff.
The program has hired Garrett Nickel to serve as an assistant coach which was announced in a press release on Monday afternoon.
"I am so excited to get started with BC softball, coach Krysiak, and the staff,” said Nickel in the release. “The opportunity to be on staff and contribute to not only the growth of the softball program, but the culture of BC Softball is super special. Coach Krysiak and the staff represent a modern approach to the game, and to winning. I cannot wait to get started in Boston."
Nickel spent last season at Howard University as an assistant coach. This past season, he helped the Bison to a 31-20 overall record which included a 20-1 mark in conference play, won the MEAC Tournament, and made an appearance in NCAA Regionals where it went 0-2 in Durham, N.C.
The Arizona State alumnus also had stints with the Auckland Softball Association, Stetson, Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball, and worked as an undergraduate assistant at his alma mater. He also played for the USA Men's Softball National Team from 2018-20.
"We are thrilled to welcome Garrett Nickel to our coaching staff," Krysiak remarked in the press release. "Garrett's pitching expertise, ability to connect with athletes, and genuine passion for the game will be tremendous assets to our staff and players. His energy and enthusiasm align perfectly with Boston College's high-tempo style of play, and we are excited for the impact he will make as we continue to build the program."
Nickel joins an Eagles program that went 22-29 overall, 5-19 in ACC play, and finished last in the ACC standing in 2025.