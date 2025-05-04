Boston College Softball Ends Season With Loss to No. 17 Stanford
The Boston College Eagles softball team ended its season with an 8-7 loss to the No. 17 Stanford Cardinal on Sunday afternoon.
Stanford got on the board 2-0 in the top of the first inning on a two-RBI double by right fielder Kyra Chan.
The Eagles responded in the home half of the inning and took the lead 3-2 on a three-run home run by left fielder Zoe Hines and added to their lead 4-2 in the third on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Jordan Stephens.
After two scoreless frames, Stanford had an explosive four-run inning in the fifth to go back in front 6-4.
The Cardinal’s scoring started on a two-run home run by shortstop River Mahler and continued with an RBI double by Chan. First baseman Joie Economides capped off the stretch with an RBI single.
Boston College chipped into its deficit and regained the lead 7-6 in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by center fielder Kali Case and a two-RBI double by pinch hitter Abby Ptak.
In the seventh, Stanford got down to its final out, but extended the game on an RBI single by Economides to knot the contest at 7 and went into extra innings after Boston College could not respond.
The Cardinal took the lead in the eighth 8-7 on an RBI single by second baseman Taryn Kern.
The Eagles put the game-tying run on base in the eighth on a two-out drawn walk by Stephens, but a fly out ended the game just short of a victory for Boston College.
Pitcher Kelly Colleran started in the circle for the Eagles. In the outing, the sophomore went 4.2 innings and allowed six hits, six runs (four earned), walked two batters and struck out two.
Bailey Kendziorski entered the game in relief and allowed two earned runs on six hits in 3.1 innings of work.
With the loss, the Eagles wrap up the 2025 campaign getting swept to the Cardinal.
Boston College ends its season 22-29 overall, 5-19 in ACC play, and last in the ACC standings.