Boston College Softball Adds Tori Constantin to Staff
The Boston College Eagles softball program added Tori Constantin to its staff on Monday as an assistant coach.
"I have known Tori for many years and in many capacities. I have watched her grow in the coaching field and have so much respect for the integrity, work ethic, care, and knowledge she brings to BC," said Eagles head coach Amy Kvilhaug in the official press release. "She grew up in Massachusetts and has such pride for the northeast and especially Boston College, where she recently earned her degree in the Sport Management graduate program. She is a relationship-based coach who values connection with student-athletes which aligns with our program culture."
Constantin is a Norfolk, Mass., native and a former softball player for Central Connecticut (2014-18). During her four seasons with the Blue Devils, she appeared in 176 games and recorded 112 hits in 485 at-bats, a .231 batting average, 70 runs batted in, 25 doubles, ten home runs, a .310 on-base percentage, a .344 slugging percentage, and drew 50 walks. She helped the program to two Northeast Conference Tournaments and an appearance in the 2015 Athens Regional.
She is a veteran coach dating back to her high school days. Most recently, Constantin served as an assistant coach for Rhode Island for the past four seasons where she focused on outfielders and hitting.
Other stints include working as an assistant coach at MIT (2019-21), director of operations for the East Coast Firecracker Softball Club (2018-19), Director of Summer Softball Skills Camp for The Softball Company (2016-19) and a hitting and fielding instructor for Extra Innings (2011-13).
In this new position, Constantin will work with the defense and aid in hitting and recruiting. She received her masters degree in sports administration from Boston College earlier this year.