Boston College Softball Drops Series Opener to Stanford, The Rundown: May 3, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Softball (BC_Softball) via X

The Boston College Eagles softball team dropped its series opener to the Stanford Cardinal 10-5 on Friday.

The Cardinal jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings which included a five-run first and plated a pair of runs in the third and fifth.

The Eagles scored their runs on an RBI groundout by Hannah Slike (first inning), a fielder’s choice and an RBI single by Jordan Stephens (third), as well as an RBI double by Slike and sacrifice fly by Stephens (seventh).

With the loss, Boston College falls to 22-27 overall and 5-17 in ACC play.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Men’s and Women’s Track & Field: Boston College at Larry Ellis Invitational | Princeton, N.J.; Boston College at Jay Carisella Coaches Invitational | Dedham, Mass.

Eagles Results:

  • Baseball: Stanford 2, Boston College 0.
  • Softball: Stanford 10, Boston College 5.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

119 days

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College baseball shortstop Sam McNulty has started 100 straight games at the position.
  • Boston College football kicker/punter Andy Quinn was a guest speaker at the Irish Consulate in Boston.
  • The Boston College softball program honored Mental Health Awareness Month prior to their series opener against Stanford on Friday.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“Laying in the Carrier Dome, and just the atmosphere of every game was unbelievable. You had Rick Pitino at Providence. It was just a lot of different personalities from a coaching standpoint, as well, with Carnesecca and Thompson and all those guys and Boeheim. Again, it was all around. It was just an unbelievable experience.”

Dana Barros

Special Media:

