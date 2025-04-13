BC Bulletin

Boston College Softball Drops Series to Louisville, The Rundown: April 13, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Softball (BC_Softball) via X

The Boston College Eagles softball team dropped its series to the Louisville Cardinals after suffering a 14-13 loss in the rubber match on Saturday.

The Cardinals got off to a 10-2 lead after they plated four runs in the first and six in the third.

The Eagles fought back with help from a four-run fourth inning and five-run sixth, but could not do enough to complete a comeback.

With the loss, Boston College falls to 18-21 overall and 4-11 in ACC play.

Today's Schedule:

  • Sailing: Boston College at NEISA Women's Team Race Conference Championship, Providence, R.I.; Boston College at Oberg Trophy | Cambridge, Mass.; Boston College at Thompson Trophy | New London, Conn.
  • Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Louisville | noon

Eagles Results:

  • Softball: Louisville 14, Boston College 13.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

139 days

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College men’s tennis will take on UNC in the first round of the ACC Championship next week.
  • Milwaukee transfer guard Themus Fulks is headed to UCF. Fulks was a Boston College target in the portal.
  • Boston College football shared a video from its final spring practice on Saturday.

On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:

  • April 13, 1967: Former NBA player Dana Barros was born in Boston. 
  • April 13, 1994: Women’s hockey forward Alex Carpenter was born in Cambridge, Mass.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“The big thing is to maintain balance in my life.”

Sarah Behn





