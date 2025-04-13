Boston College Softball Drops Series to Louisville, The Rundown: April 13, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College Eagles softball team dropped its series to the Louisville Cardinals after suffering a 14-13 loss in the rubber match on Saturday.
The Cardinals got off to a 10-2 lead after they plated four runs in the first and six in the third.
The Eagles fought back with help from a four-run fourth inning and five-run sixth, but could not do enough to complete a comeback.
With the loss, Boston College falls to 18-21 overall and 4-11 in ACC play.
Today's Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at NEISA Women's Team Race Conference Championship, Providence, R.I.; Boston College at Oberg Trophy | Cambridge, Mass.; Boston College at Thompson Trophy | New London, Conn.
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Notre Dame | noon ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Louisville | noon
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Lacrosse: No. 2 Boston College 24, No. 10 Virginia 11.
- Softball: Louisville 14, Boston College 13.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
139 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s tennis will take on UNC in the first round of the ACC Championship next week.
- Milwaukee transfer guard Themus Fulks is headed to UCF. Fulks was a Boston College target in the portal.
- Boston College football shared a video from its final spring practice on Saturday.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
- April 13, 1967: Former NBA player Dana Barros was born in Boston.
- April 13, 1994: Women’s hockey forward Alex Carpenter was born in Cambridge, Mass.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“The big thing is to maintain balance in my life.”- Sarah Behn
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published