Clark, LoPinto Lead No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Past No. 10 Virginia
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (14-1, 7-1 ACC) women’s lacrosse team got back in the win column with a 24-11 victory over the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers (10-5, 4-4 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Boston College’s Maria Themelis started the scoring within the first 20 seconds of the contest. The Eagles continued their scoring with a goal from Emma LoPinto and a pair by Rachel Clark to tack the first four of the day onto the board.
After Virginia’s Kate Galica put the Cavaliers on the board with 5:53 to go in the first quarter, Boston College scored two straight goals by Kylee Colbert and Mia Mascone to give the Eagles a 6-1 lead.
The Cavaliers added two additional goals in the final 1:39 of the opening frame on an own goal and a score by Madison Alaimo. The Eagles ended the quarter with the 6-3 advantage.
Clark opened the second quarter with a score to extend Boston College’s lead, however the momentum turned in Virginia’s favor in the frame.
The Cavaliers cut into their deficit and got within one after they recorded three consecutive goals to make the score 7-6.
In the stretch, Virginia saw goals from Gabby Laverghetta, Addi Foster, and Jenna Dinardo.
LoPinto snapped the scoring drought for the Eagles with three unanswered goals in the final 4:33 which gave Boston College a 10-6 lead heading into halftime.
The Eagles’ offense put the game out of reach in the second half as they scored seven goals in each quarter compared to the Cavaliers’ five total in the half.
In the third, Boston College saw goals from Colbert, Clark, and Brooke McLoy as well as a pair each from LoPinto and Driscoll.
Virginia had two goals scored by Galica and one from Dinardo in the third but found itself down 17-9 heading into the final 15 minutes of play.
Clark led the way for the Eagles in the final quarter, scoring three of the team’s goals. They also tallied scores from Emma Claire Quinn, Mallory Hasselbeck, and two from Elizabeth Kirk to cement the 24-11 victory.
The Cavaliers added two finals goals to their score from Foster and Livy Laverghetta.
In total, Clark recorded seven goals while LoPinto had six for the Eagles which both tied their season-highs.
Next up, Boston College travels to Syracuse, N.Y., to take on the No. 11 Syracuse Orange in its regular season finale on Thursday night. Face-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACCNX.